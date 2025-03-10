Tender floated for Phase 1 of Gurugram Metro

The Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) has floated tenders for the construction of first phase of Gurugram Metro from Millennium City Centre to Sector 9, officials said on Sunday. The estimated cost of the project will be ₹1,286 crore and bids for the contract will be opened on April 22. GMRL will construct a metro station next to Millennium City Metro Station. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The GMRL is a venture responsible for implementing mass rapid transport projects or special purpose vehicle in Haryana. The project will include 15.22km of the metro rail viaduct, 15 stations, a 1.85km spur to Dwarka Expressway, and a ramp to the proposed depot in Sector 33.

The metro stations in phase 1 will include Millennium City Centre — which will be connected with the present DMRC station through an interchange, Sector 45, Cyber Park (Sector 46), Sector 47, Subhash Chowk, Sector 48, Sector 33, Hero Honda Chowk, Udyog Vihar phase six, Sector 10, Sector 37, Basai, Sector 9 and Sector 101.

Chander Shekhar Khare, managing director, GMRL said, “We are committed to start the construction from May this year as per the directions of the chief minister. The project will transform the transport ecosystem of the city. The construction will be carried out in a way that commuters won’t face hassles.”

As per the tender document issued on March 8, the contractor will have to conduct a detailed survey of the alignment of viaduct. The contractor will also build the station structure including track supporting structure, commercial area and other civil works.

A senior GMRL official said that the contractor will also be required to set up a control room with round-the-clock radio communication or telephone switch board links with all safety offices and works sites. “Safety of workers and people on the roads during the construction remain the top priority. The contractor will also work with the district administration and traffic police to set up traffic diversions to prevent congestions and ensure smooth flow of vehicles,” he said.

Additionally, GMRL board, in their last meeting, also planned of planting 16,600 trees as compensatory afforestation as the metro project requires felling of 1,660 trees. The board has decided to plant these trees for which 17 hectares of land will be required in collaboration with forest department and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).