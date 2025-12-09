Tension in Palwal as locals demand mosque’s ‘closure’

Police in Palwal are on alert after a mahapanchayat on Sunday evening demanded that authorities “permanently shut” or demolish a mosque where an alleged attempt was made two months ago to forcibly convert a 15-year-old girl, officers said on Monday. (Getty Images)

The gathering has heightened tension in Tikri Brahman village and surrounding areas, with leaders pressing for immediate arrests of all accused and security for the girl’s family, who have alleged intimidation, officials said.

According to police and village representatives, the case dates back to September 25, when the girl was allegedly taken inside the mosque by a minor boy she knew. Her family told police that the boy and the mosque cleric attempted to coerce her into converting, after which they intervened and rescued her.

An FIR was filed the same night at Sadar Palwal police station under sections related to wrongful confinement, intimidation and attempted forced conversion, officials said.

At the mahapanchayat, attended by an estimated 1,000–1,200 people, leaders reiterated their demand that authorities arrest the seven accused named in the FIR and ensure the family faces no threats. Deshraj Panchal, one of the organisers, alleged that “earlier attempts at conversion had occurred at the same mosque” but were “settled amicably” without involving law enforcement. “This time, police must ensure that all accused are arrested at the earliest,” he said.

Police officials privy to the developments said mahapanchayat leaders have given the administration a fortnight to act on their demands. A senior officer said security and patrolling in the village have been stepped up since the September incident. “The mosque was closed on September 26 and remains inaccessible to the public,” the officer said.

So far, police have arrested mosque cleric Mohammad Salimuddin Khan, 35, and apprehended the 15-year-old boy named in the FIR. “The minor had befriended the victim and taken her inside the mosque for conversion when her parents intervened,” the officer said.

Investigators have also arrested three more individuals who were not initially named in the FIR but were found involved during the probe. “Seven suspects named in the FIR are still absconding,” he said.

DSP Manoj Verma, who supervised security at the mahapanchayat venue, said a special investigation team is working to bring the case to a “logical conclusion”. “All remaining suspects will be arrested. The investigation is ongoing,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Faridabad, police placed self-proclaimed cow vigilante and Go Raksha Dal leader Rajkumar Panchal, also known as Bittu Bajranji, under house arrest from Saturday night to prevent him from attending the mahapanchayat. Officers from Saran police station and the crime branch visited his residence and instructed him not to leave the district. He was released from restraint on Sunday night after the event concluded. Panchal said no written orders were shown to him.