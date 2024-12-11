Gurugram, Terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International's involvement in a "crude bomb" attack on a Gurugram bar has come to light, officials said on Wednesday. Terror outfit BKI's role in blast at Gurugram bar has come to light: Police

This was revealed during the interrogation of a man who was arrested red-handed while hurling crude bombs outside the bar in the sector 29 market here, a senior police officer said.

Sachin Taliyan , a native of Chhur village in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh, has revealed during his interrogation that he is a henchman of designated terrorist Satwinder Singh alias Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar.

A city court send the accused to a seven-day police custody on Wednesday.

Brar, a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, works for the BKI. He collects funds for the outfit through extortion and by spreading terror, the accused has told his interrogators.

Brar and Bishnoi want to establish their dominance in Gurugram and Chandigarh, the accused has said.

Days after blasts at a bar owned by singer Badshah in Chandigarh, an explosion was reported outside two nightclubs in sector 29 here on Tuesday morning. Police sources said the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had called the club operators via WhatsApp about 13 days ago, demanding crores of rupees and a stake of up to 30 per cent in the business. After the club operators approached the police, cops were deployed at the sector 29 market, a senior officer said.

The officer said they had inputs that the Brar and Bishnoi gangs would target Gurugram. "We have been keeping a strict vigil. Clubs were alerted as well and we nabbed the accused while he was hurling crude bombs. We are questioning him," he added.

An FIR has been filed on a complaint from Head Constable Anil of the crime unit, sector 17. The complainant has said he was on duty at the sector 29 market on Tuesday morning when there was an explosion on a grey Scooty that was parked in front of the Warehouse Club.

A man was seen running and hurling another bomb on a signboard of the Human Club, the complainant has said, adding that the blasts triggered panic in the area.

The accused, who was carrying a yellow and blue striped bag, was overpowered by the policemen deployed in the area. A country-made weapon, two "crude bombs" and a mobile phone were seized from his possession.

"The accused was saying loudly that he is Goldy Brar's man. They did not listen to his boss and hence, had to face consequences," the head constable has said in his complaint.

The FIR was lodged under sections 15, 16, 18, 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities Act, sections 324 and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita , sections 3 and 4 of the Explosive Substances Act and section 25 of the Arms Act at the Sector 29 police station.

According to the police, the arrested accused has passed his Class-10 examination and is unemployed. He had come to Gurugram alone.

Another suspect was also taken into custody by police but released later as his role was not established in the incident.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.