 Thieves block road with autos, steal car after driver steps out to ask them to move
Sunday, Aug 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Thieves block road with autos, steal car after driver steps out to ask them to move

ByDebashish Karmakar, Gurugram
Aug 11, 2024 06:26 AM IST

An FIR was registered against unidentified suspects at the Sector 10 police station on Friday under Section 305 (theft in a dwelling house) of BNS

A Gurugram man had his car stolen on a road in Sector 10 when he halted and stepped out of it for a few minutes to ask some autorickshaw drivers, who were blocking the road, to move aside, police said on Saturday.

On Thursday, Vinod Kumar, 52, was returning home to Sector 10A from Bilaspur, where he works as an advisor in an automobile spare part manufacturing plant. (Representational image)
On Thursday, Vinod Kumar, 52, was returning home to Sector 10A from Bilaspur, where he works as an advisor in an automobile spare part manufacturing plant. At 9.45pm, he arrived near Kadipur Chowk where he had to make a turn onto the sector road from Pataudi Road, but found that four autorickshaws parked haphazardly on the roadside were blocking the way.

Kumar halted, parked his car a few feet away from the autorickshaws and approached their drivers to ask them to move aside. However, the drivers immediately entered into an argument with him and began a scuffle, police said.

“I decided to leave the place. But when I turned around, I saw that my car was missing. I realised that I had left the keys inside the car. I turned around and saw the autorickshaws speeding away from the scene. I suspect that the roadblock was a trap and one of their associates was involved in the theft of my car,” said Kumar. He added that his mobile phone was inside the car when it was stolen. “I took the help of a commuter to alert the police,” he said.

“There was a strong probability that one of the associates of the autorickshaw drivers stole the car. We are scanning CCTV footage to track the suspects and recover the car,” said Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of the Gurugram police.

Based on Kumar’s complaint, a first information report was registered against unidentified suspects at the Sector 10 police station on Friday under Section 305 (theft in a dwelling house) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Gurugram
