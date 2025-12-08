Third building in Nehru Stadium sealed, athletes barred amid safety concerns

Gurugram: Another building inside Nehru Stadium has been sealed off by the sports department after officials declared it unsafe last week. The building, in a dilapidated condition, was being used by eight to nine weightlifters who trained in its basement for upcoming championships. Officials said entry for all athletes has been banned until further notice. A senior PWD official said the department has taken note of the situation and will inspect the stadium. (HT PHOTO)

District sports officer (DSO) Aarti Kohli said, “The Public Works Department (PWD) had earlier declared two buildings unsafe, and the third was allowed to be used only temporarily, as it too is likely to be condemned soon. We observed further deterioration in its condition, so we decided to stop weightlifters from practising there.”

The DSO added that she had sent another letter to PWD officials on November 24, urging that the condemned buildings be demolished and new structures constructed at the earliest.

Deputy director of the sports department, Girraj Singh said PWD officials are expected to inspect the third building soon. “We have requested them to assess the structure. While its condition is very poor, we cannot declare it unsafe on our own,” he added.

National and state-level weightlifters have been training in the basement under the guidance of a private coach. “Now, we don’t have space to practice at Nehru Stadium. We were preparing for the State Championships for December 18,” said a senior athlete, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“We have advised the athletes to approach the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), which supervises Tau Devi Lal Stadium, to arrange a practice space. Nehru Stadium has no other available area due to space constraints,” said the DSO.

The athletes also met Haryana Minister Rao Narbir Singh’s personal assistant to raise their concerns, said Singh.

Meanwhile, a senior PWD official said the department has taken note of the situation and will inspect the stadium. “We will consult with the officials and conduct another site visit before deciding on the necessary action,” he added.

HT reported on November 28 that two buildings in Nehru Stadium, declared unsafe by the PWD and dangerously close to the boys’ hostel, remain standing. A spot check revealed that the roofs are in a dilapidated condition, with several broken windows.