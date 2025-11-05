Edit Profile
    Three arrested for killing injured stray dog in Gurugram

    Investigators said it was found that the stray dog had bitten Kulbhushan a few days before the incident. “He along with his son, Dev, and other suspects allegedly assaulted the canine using sticks.”

    Published on: Nov 05, 2025 3:26 AM IST
    By Abhishek Bhatia
    Police arrested three suspects and apprehended a minor accused of assaulting and killing an injured stray dog near Mehendi Park in Pratap Nagar, Sector 7 on Sunday, said police officers, adding that the incident caught on CCTV cameras showed the four suspects allegedly killing the canine.

    Kulbhushan revealed that the suspects were related and belonged to a single family. (PTI)
    A senior official at New Colony police station said that a woman and resident of Pratap Nagar filed a complaint against four accused for beating the dog. “The accused were identified as Kulbhushan, 22, Dev Kumar, 18, and Himanshu, 22, and a minor — all four residents of New Basti in Gurugram.”

    Earlier, an FIR under section Section 325 (causing the death or permanent injury (maiming) to any animal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Animal Cruelty Act was registered against the suspects on Monday.

    When placed under interrogation, Kulbhushan, an employee at a private firm, revealed that the suspects were related and belonged to a single family.

    Investigators said based on preliminary findings it was found that the stray dog had bitten Kulbhushan a few days before the incident. “He along with his son, Dev, and other suspects allegedly assaulted the canine using sticks. They later dropped the canine’s body in a garbage pit,” the senior official said.

    Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police said that investigations are underway.

