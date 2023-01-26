Three cops have a narrow escape as speeding SUV rams barricades in Sec 45

Gurugram: Three policemen had a narrow escape after a speeding SUV allegedly rammed barricades and fled from the spot near Jharsa crossing in Sector 45 in the wee hours of Thursday, police said.

The police personnel were not able to take down the vehicle’s registration number and investigators are checking CCTV footage of the area to identify the suspects, police added.

During a probe, the policemen on duty said that they tried to intercept the SUV, but the driver who seemed to be in an inebriated state, did not stop and in a bid to flee, rammed the barricades that were placed on the stretch.

According to investigators, the incident took place around 1.15am when a five-member police team was stationed at Jharsa crossing and were checking vehicles. A case has been registered on the complaint of an assistant sub-inspector, who was present at the spot.

The speeding SUV was coming from Huda City Centre side and was signalled to stop at the barricade. “We signalled the driver to stop, but he accelerated the vehicle and hit the barricades. Three of us narrowly escaped. I immediately called the police control room (PCR) and gave them information regarding the incident. We could not check the registration number due to the darkness, but the SUV fled towards Subhash Chowk,” said Brijmohan Kaushik, assistant sub-inspector at Sector 40 police station.

Kaushik said that four persons were seated in the vehicle when it rammed the barricades. “We have scanned over 30 CCTV cameras and have identified the SUV. It is registered under a Sushant Lok-1 resident and we have verified the address. The house owner is not in Gurugram at present and we will serve a notice on Friday, asking her to join the investigations and to identify the SUV driver,” he added.

A case under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Sector 40 police station, police said.

