Three held for blocking Sector 108 road for recording reels

Two days after a convoy of 22 cars brought traffic to a halt in Gurugram’s Sector 108 during a stunt meant for social media reels, police on Tuesday arrested three suspects and seized three vehicles in connection with the case. The arrested three in police custody. (HT Photo)

The arrested suspects have been identified as Himanshu, 22, a resident of Khaika village in Sohna, and Sagar, 24, and Kaushal Kumar, 24, both from Piragarhi in Delhi. Police also seized three vehicles used in the stunt—two Mahindra Thars and a Toyota Fortuner—from the trio’s possession.

“They all are students of various private universities and institutions. Their act was a sheer case of hooliganism,” said Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer (PRO) of Gurugram police. He added that other suspects, seen in the video standing on a Mercedes-Benz SLC 43 AMG while filming reels, are yet to be arrested.

The viral video, originally uploaded by a local resident on social media and tagged to the Gurugram Police, helped identify the vehicles and prompted the registration of an FIR. The footage showed participants standing on car footrests, emerging from sunroofs, and playing illegal sirens and flashers.

Kumar said the incident took place at a traffic signal on the road connecting Sector-108 to Dwarka Expressway. “After tracing the location of the incident, an FIR was registered against unidentified suspects under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including endangering public life, rash driving, and obstruction of public way, at Rajendra Park police station on Monday,” he said adding that the Mercedes-Benz SLC 43 AMG is also traced and will be seized soon.

The police used CCTV footage to identify the vehicles and arrest three of the accused. “We have got the details of the prime suspects involved in the incident from the arrested accused. They will be arrested soon,” Kumar added.

In the video, a Mercedes-Benz SLC 43 AMG convertible leads the convoy, with three suspects standing on its seats, while others are seen cheering, stepping out of sunroofs, and standing on footrests. The convoy brought traffic to a halt, disturbing both commuters and residents.