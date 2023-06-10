Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Suspects rob riders of their scooter in Gurugram’s Sector 9

Suspects rob riders of their scooter in Gurugram’s Sector 9

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 10, 2023 10:58 PM IST

Three suspects booked for robbing two riders of their scooter after assaulting them in Sector 9, Gurugram. Police have identified the suspects and will arrest them soon.

Gurugram: Three suspects have been booked for allegedly robbing two riders of their scooter after assaulting them in Sector 9, Gurugram police said on Saturday.

Suspects rob riders of their scooter in Gurugram’s Sector 9
Suspects rob riders of their scooter in Gurugram’s Sector 9

As per investigators, the scooter was purchased hardly a week back by Poonam Verma of Devilal Colony in Sector 9 and her 19-year-old son Puneet along with his friend Kuldeep were riding it when the incident took place at about 9pm on Thursday.

Police said the victims were returning home after picking up a food parcel from a restaurant when the three suspects on a motorcycle intercepted them. Both the riders were assaulted, and they fled the spot out of fear, leaving behind their two-wheeler, which the suspects took away.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said they have traced the identity of the suspects. “They will be arrested at the earliest,” he added.

On Verma’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspects under Section 34 (common intention) and 379B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restrain) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 9 police station on Friday night, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assault gurugram scooter + 1 more
assault gurugram scooter
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out