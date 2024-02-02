Three suspects held in Gurugram for online frauds

Nuh police arrested three suspects for being allegedly involved in online fraud cases from Nalhar on Thursday. Six mobile phones and nine SIM cards were recovered from their possession, police officials aware of the matter said on Friday. The suspects duped people from different states by using SIMs obtained with the help of forged documents. (Representational image)

Narender Bijarniya, superintendent of police, Nuh said that the suspects used different modus operandi to dupe people and were involved in the fraud for the last few years. “They used to pose as bank officials and send messages to unsuspecting victims informing them that their accounts have been credited with money or used to place advertisements on social media platforms to offer lucrative returns through remote jobs. They also used to ask people to initially invest a little amount of money and gave them good return. Later, they asked them to invest more funds and then stopped taking calls and discontinued the phone numbers,” he said.

Bijarniya said that they had received a tip-off regarding the presence of three suspects near Nalhar medical college and a cyber crime team along with local police was sent to the spot.

The suspects were identified as Mohammad Aadil of Jaiwant village, Arun Kumar of village Nai and Ajru Khan of Bharatpur Pahadi, Rajasthan, said police.

A case under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Nuh Cyber Crime police station on Thursday, said police.