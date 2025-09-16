Toddler drowns in Sec 66 stormwater drain opening

Gurugram The incident took place near Kushal Chowk. (Representative photo)

A two-and-half-year-old boy fell into a stormwater drain near Kushal Chowk in Sector 66 on Sunday evening and drowned, police said on Monday, adding that he was playing with his friends when the incident took place.

The deceased was identified as Dilraj, of Tonk district, Rajasthan. The boy’s father Kalu (single name) sells balloons at the intersection, and was doing so on Sunday, when the incident took place, around 4.30pm.

Police said the drain cover was found partially open, and they suspect the child slipped and fell through the gap.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer for Gurugram police, said that the toddler crawled towards the opening of the stormwater drain, which is maintained by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

“From the inquiry carried out by the GMDA officials and police, it has surfaced that probably, the children playing at the spot had opened the cover of the drain. Since they were unattended to, the toddler fell into it and drowned,” he said, adding the father also did not allege any foul play.

A GMDA official said that the opening of the drain is properly fenced and covered. “Until someone deliberately removes the cover after crossing the wire fence, such an incident could not take place. The cover was found to be partially removed,” he said.

The toddler’s body was handed over to the parents after an autopsy on Monday.