Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Seven-year-old girl dies by electrocution in Ggm

Seven-year-old girl dies by electrocution in Ggm

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 24, 2023 05:29 PM IST

A 7-year-old girl died from electrocution while attempting to turn on a cooler at her home in Gurugram. Police suspect it was an accident.

Gurugram: A seven-year-old girl died by electrocution while trying to switch on a cooler at her residence in Kherki Daula on Saturday evening, Gurugram police said on Sunday.

Seven-year-old girl dies by electrocution in Ggm
Seven-year-old girl dies by electrocution in Ggm

As per police, her family members rushed her to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared her dead.

A senior police officer said that the girl was a student of Class 1 in a government school and her family hails from Madhya Pradesh.

“Her parents had been living in Kherki Daula for the last few years. The spot where the cooler was kept was wet and the girl was not wearing footwear due to which she was electrocuted,” the officer said.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the deceased girl’s parents have not suspected any foul play. “They have cited it as an accident. We are carrying out an inquiry under section 174 of the CrPC,” he said, adding that the body was handed over to the family members after a post-mortem examination on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out