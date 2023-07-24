Gurugram: A seven-year-old girl died by electrocution while trying to switch on a cooler at her residence in Kherki Daula on Saturday evening, Gurugram police said on Sunday. Seven-year-old girl dies by electrocution in Ggm

As per police, her family members rushed her to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared her dead.

A senior police officer said that the girl was a student of Class 1 in a government school and her family hails from Madhya Pradesh.

“Her parents had been living in Kherki Daula for the last few years. The spot where the cooler was kept was wet and the girl was not wearing footwear due to which she was electrocuted,” the officer said.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the deceased girl’s parents have not suspected any foul play. “They have cited it as an accident. We are carrying out an inquiry under section 174 of the CrPC,” he said, adding that the body was handed over to the family members after a post-mortem examination on Sunday.

