Day after woman’s body found in Gurugram flat, live-in partner dies by suicide

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 15, 2023 11:10 PM IST

The post-mortem reports have revealed that both died by suicide and their bodies were handed over to the respective family members on Saturday. Forensics expert Dr Deepak Mathur, who conducted the autopsies, said both of them died by suicide.

A day after a 30-year-old woman’s body was found inside a locked apartment in Palam Vihar’s Sector 22, her live-in partner died by suicide at a hotel in Sector 12 on Friday, Gurugram police said.

The post-mortem reports have revealed that both died by suicide and their bodies were handed over to the respective family members on Saturday.

Forensics expert Dr Deepak Mathur, who conducted the autopsies, said both of them died by suicide.

Varun Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said police investigation revealed that the deceased man left his Palam Vihar apartment on Thursday. “He was seen in the vicinity by his neighbours. He took a room in a budget hotel in Sector 12 and consumed liquor. Later, he hanged himself on Friday night,” he said.

ACP Dahiya said the hotel staff informed them about the incident after the man did not open the room despite repeated knocks. “He had neither moved out of the room nor ordered any food after checking in that led to suspicion,” he said.

Police said they have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of the CrPC at Sector 14 and Palam Vihar police stations.

Saturday, July 15, 2023
