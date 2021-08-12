Trio pulled up for illegal constructions on Old Railway Road

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to three persons in connection with the illegal construction, development and sale of around 50 flats and as many shops on Old Railway Road in Old Gurugram.

The department has directed these individuals to stop further construction on the plot and also asked them to explain by August 17 why no action should be taken and the plot restored to its original condition as per the master plan.

RS Bhath, the district town planner (enforcement) said that they had received a complaint that illegal construction of flats had been carried out on a plot on Old Railway road in the revenue estate of Gurugram village without any permission from the department or other agencies.

“We had received a complaint based on which an inspection was conducted on Wednesday. We found that around 50 flats were constructed without any permission from authorities. A large number of shops have also been constructed in violation of rules and we have issued a show-cause notice to three persons in this connection,” said Bhath.

The notice issued by the enforcement department states that a site inspection was conducted on August 11 following a complaint. “The allegations levelled in the complaint are found correct and the construction work is still going on at the site. It has been found that an unauthorised colony has been carved out in the land situated in kila number 0/1358 in the revenue estate of village Gururgam without any approval/permission from the competent authority,” the notice said.

The notice stated that these flats and shops are being sold in violation of the Haryana Urban Development Act of 1975.

DTCP officials said that if a satisfactory reply is not received, they will issue a final notice to the violators and initiate action. Over the past month, this is the third such instance where notices were issued to real estate dealers and developers for constructing flats illegally.

Last week, the department had issued a notice to developers and owners of Sai Lane Colony on Old Railway Road, which, officials said, has been constructed on around 5,000 square yards in violation of rules. Before that, a case was registered against 22 people for building and selling plots illegally in Sector 65.