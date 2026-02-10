Truck driver held for stunt driving on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Nuh

Police in Nuh on Sunday arrested a container truck driver for allegedly performing stunts and driving recklessly on the Delhi Mumbai expressway, officials said on Monday. The incident occurred on February 3 and came to light after a video showing the heavy goods vehicle swerving and navigating sharp turns on the high-speed corridor was widely circulated on social media. Incident from February 3 surfaced online and led to case registration; officers say high-speed manoeuvres endangered motorists though no crash occurred. (HT )

The driver, identified as Saabir (single name), 38, a resident of Alwar in Rajasthan, was allegedly driving at high speed and endangering other motorists on the expressway, police said. Investigators said the incident took place around 4pm on February 3 in the Firozpur Jhirka Sadar police station area of the district.

“The accused was driving on the expressway in the Firozpur Jhirka Sadar police station area of the district when the incident occurred around 4pm on February 3. The truck container driver drove recklessly near the village of Rigad, near channel number 74,” said Krishan Kumar, public relations officer of Nuh police.

Police said an FIR under section 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the suspect earlier last week after the video surfaced online.

“Such actions not only endanger the lives of other drivers but can also lead to major accidents. Fortunately, no accidents occurred this time,” Kumar said, adding that patrolling teams will remain vigilant on the expressway to prevent such incidents.