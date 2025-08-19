Turkmenistan national duped of $4,800 in Gurugram

A Turkmenistan national was allegedly duped of $4,800 by three unidentified suspects at Koyal Vihar in Sector-53 on Monday, said police. The suspects approached the victim in a i10 car and asked him to show his travel documents. (Representational image)

The incident took place between 9am and 9.15am when Amangvlych Ballyyev, 42, was trying to cross the road to visit a hospital in Sector-51,where his son was undergoing treatment. He had reached India mere four days back, police added.

The suspects approached the victim in a i10 car and asked him to show his travel documents. The victim gave them his bag, and pretending to check the documents, the trio discreetly took out the cash and additional Indian currency, added the police. The accused then kept everything back before fleeing the scene.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said that three suspects were visible in CCTV footage and the victim was seen handing over his bag to them after a short communication via hand gestures.

“We are facing problems understanding his language as he doesn’t even speak English.We have called his interpreter to help us,” he said, adding that a case was under process of being registered at Sector-53 police station and efforts are on to nab the suspects.