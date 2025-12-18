Twin waste fires put illegal scrap units in Manesar under scanner

As investigators probe suspected links between plastic and industrial waste fires reported in Bar Gujjar and nearby Kota Khandewla villages over Tuesday and Wednesday, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) said it is planning to file a “comprehensive complaint” against those allegedly involved in illegal scrap trade and waste processing at makeshift karkhanas operating in the area. Officials cite suspected arson, business rivalry and illegal karkhanas operating near Naurangpur, with penalties and FIRs expected following probe. (HT Photo)

Officials said the complaint will target those running night-time operations to recover low-cost plastic goods, including pellets, slabs, sheets and low-quality moulded items, from industrial waste. Locals alleged the workshop continued to function with “full impunity” for nearly 10 months in the crusher zone near Naurangpur in Manesar, despite repeated complaints at the local police chowki.

A major blaze broke out early Wednesday at an open waste processing site in Nuh’s Kota Khandewla along the Aravalli Hills, with a dense plume of smoke visible from nearly 500 metres along the Naurangpur–Tauru highway. “Nine to ten fire tenders from Sohna, Nuh and Manesar were dispatched at 7.15am to control a fire at an industrial waste material site, one kilometre away from the crusher zone fire site on Tuesday. It took nearly six hours to completely extinguish the blaze spread through in acres,” said Lalit Verma, fire officer in Manesar.

Verma said the occurrence of two similar fires within 24 hours suggests a possible pattern, though the cause is yet to be established. Preliminary findings indicate a rivalry between two local businesses may have led to the fire being set “intentionally”, causing environmental damage, officials said.

A senior official at Kherki Dhaula police station said both parties involved submitted complaints on Tuesday, and investigations are underway to determine whether the fires were human-induced. “Even though initial findings hint at accidental fire with no identified origin point, it is concerning that similar fires are taking place as cases of suspected arson at sites belonging to the same owner,” said another official at Bar Gujjar police chowki, requesting anonymity.

Locals alleged the fire was triggered by a dispute between a scrap workshop owner and a neighbouring crusher site owner. “The karkhana, spread across acres at the rented and abandoned crusher site, used to melt plastic in drums, crude furnaces, and makeshift extruders late at night. It caused a strong burning smell and choked residents from breathing fresh air,” said a resident of Bar Gujjar, requesting anonymity. He alleged that the unit was run by Vinod Kumar, alias ‘Fauji’, aged between 45 and 50, further adding that industrial waste collected illegally from industrial units in IMT Manesar was being dumped in the Aravalis for recovering low-quality plastic.

Another resident, who wished not to be named, alleged ongoing tension between Fauji and Ravinder Kumar, alias ‘Monu’, 41, a crusher site owner residing in Gurugram’s Kherki Dhaula. “Monu had posted a video on social media about the illegal burning of industrial waste, sparking a verbal spat between him and Fauji,” he said.

Officials said Fauji alleged that Monu kidnapped his workers, leaving a cooking vat fire unattended, which then spread. Monu denied the allegation and said he alerted authorities first. “My repeated complaints starting from July 2025 against the discreet burning of industrial waste went unheard by local police,” Monu told HT.

An HT spot check found at least two open waste processing sites with large quantities of industrial and plastic waste within the Aravalli range. Sidharth Bhargava, regional officer of HSPCB’s south division in Gurugram, said a detailed complaint would be submitted soon. “Penalties will be imposed… An FIR will also be registered against those who have caused significant damage to the environment,” he said.

Officials at the Municipal Corporation of Manesar said industrial waste does not fall under their jurisdiction and denied responsibility, even as plastic waste was found at the sites.