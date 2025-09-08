Two arrested after expat woman found dead on Delhi–Jaipur highway

Two suspects were arrested on Sunday in connection with the alleged murder of a Ugandan woman whose body was found on the Delhi–Jaipur highway at IMT Chowk between 5.30 and 6.30am, police said. The deceased, believed to be 32–35 years old and from Uganda, was found semi-naked and lying in a pool of blood, according to the preliminary investigation. Preliminary examination revealed severe head and upper body injuries.

Police said the arrests were made based on a complaint filed by the woman’s friend at the IMT Manesar police station, who reported two suspects in the matter. The identity of the accused was withheld by the police. An autopsy report will confirm the exact cause of death and whether she was sexually assaulted, though investigators suspect she was.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said, “The police control room received the reports of a dead body found under the IMT Chowk flyover during the early hours. A team of officers was immediately dispatched to the spot.” He added that the woman was either pushed out of a moving vehicle or mowed down.

"Upon initial examination, a forensic team was also rushed to the scene. Thereafter, the body was sent to the local mortuary for autopsy," Turan said.

The woman’s parents are expected to arrive in Gurugram by Tuesday. “Based on the complaint from the late woman’s parents – whether they suspect some foul play in her daughter’s death – we will be able to determine the number of suspects involved,” Turan added.

Police are scanning CCTV footage from the area to establish whether the victim was thrown from the flyover. Officials are also gathering details about her reasons for travelling to India.