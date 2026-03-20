Two held for F’bad firing, extortion

Police arrested two men late Wednesday for allegedly firing at a liquor store and a property dealer’s office in Faridabad’s Ballabgarh as part of an extortion bid of over ₹50 lakh, officials said on Thursday. Varun Kumar Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said police spotted the duo near the post and signalled them to stop, but they tried to flee.

Police identified the suspects as Anil Kumar alias Khan, 23, and Manish Kumar, 20, both Faridabad residents. Police said Anil has 12 cases of murder, robbery, dacoity and illegal arms smuggling registered against him; he was released from jail just two months ago. Manish is a Class 12 student.

According to police, Crime Branch teams received a tip-off about the suspects’ movement on a motorcycle, prompting a vehicle check at IMT Faridabad post around 10.30pm on Wednesday.

Varun Kumar Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said police spotted the duo near the post and signalled them to stop, but they tried to flee.

“Police teams chased the duo. Manish surrendered soon after officers fired in the air and ordered them to stop. However, Anil kept running after leaving the motorcycle and fired three rounds at the police team. Police fired retaliatory shots and hit Anil in the leg. He was caught and taken to a civil hospital for treatment,” the ACP said.

Investigators said that on the night of March 14, the duo fired multiple rounds on the liquor store near IMT traffic signal in Sector-68. They had earlier demanded a 10% commission on the monthly sales from the store owner. The store owner did not give them any money, which led to the firing, officials said.

They added that after the firing, the duo went to Machhgar and fired multiple rounds at a property dealer’s office, damaging his property. The dealer, who is also a local politician, had earlier been threatened by the suspects to pay ₹50 lakh.

Police said two separate cases of firing were registered at Sadar Ballabgarh police station after receiving complaints from the store owner and the property dealer.

Crime Branch officials said they seized a country-made pistol, two live and three empty cartridges were seized from them along with a motorcycle. Officials said the investigation was on to ascertain on whose directions the duo was working.