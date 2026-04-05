Two held for running extortion racket targeting traders in Gurugram

Two suspects were arrested from Jharsa in Sector 32 on Saturday for allegedly running an organised extortion racket targeting traders and roadside vendors across several parts of the city, police said. Vendor alleged threats over three months; police say suspects ran racket for months across multiple areas, collecting money regularly. (File photo)

Investigators said the accused, aged 24 and 27 and residents of Jharsa, had been operating the racket for several months, collecting ₹5,000 to ₹25,000 weekly or fortnightly from multiple traders.

According to police, the duo has 17 criminal cases registered against them at various police stations in the city, including attempt to murder, rioting, assault, illegal firearms possession and extortion.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said a beetle shop vendor filed a complaint at Gurugram Sadar police station on Friday. “He had alleged that the suspects had approached him more than three months back asking to pay extortion money while threatening him with dire consequences,” he said.

Turan said a crime branch probe revealed the duo targeted traders and vendors in Jharsa and nearby areas, particularly those from outside Gurugram. “The duo, identifying themselves as locals, had threatened such traders that they will have to pay extortion money to be able to do their business here,” he said.

Police said the accused will be produced in court on Sunday and taken on remand to identify other gang members.