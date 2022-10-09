Two held from Delhi for assaulting cops and hospital staff

Police arrested two men from Delhi late on Saturday night for allegedly assaulting three policemen in Sohna on October 4. The suspects were identified as Manish aka Kala (27), and Sandeep aka Vicky aka Anari (25). Police said there are already three cases registered against Kala for snatching and possession of illegal weapons.

According to Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), three men were booked in two separate cases for allegedly assaulting two employees of a private hospital in Bhonsdi and three cops. Four men reached a private hospital located on the main road leading to Rithoj village between 12am and 1am on October 4. One of them purchased medicines worth ₹220 from the pharmacy located inside the hospital but refused to pay for them. He then attacked one of the pharmacy staff with a pair of scissors but he managed to escape unhurt. “Within minutes he involved two of his associated who were waiting in a parked car. The three then thrashed two staff members with wooden bats.

Another staff member rushed to the pharmacy from the first floor after the hearing commotion and got assaulted too. The staff members informed the police control room following which a team of three policemen reached the spot,” he said. The suspects fled the scene but later returned and rammed their car into the police vehicle. When the three officers stepped out of their van, the suspects assaulted them too.