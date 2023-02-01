Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Two illegal laboratories sealed in Sohna

Two illegal laboratories sealed in Sohna

gurugram news
Published on Feb 01, 2023 12:17 AM IST

Gurugram: The chief minister’s flying squad along with health department officials carried out raids at two pathology laboratories in Sohna on Monday evening which were allegedly functioning without valid permission and technical experts, police said on Tuesday

Two illegal laboratories sealed in Sohna
Two illegal laboratories sealed in Sohna
ByHT Correspondent

Gurugram: The chief minister’s flying squad along with health department officials carried out raids at two pathology laboratories in Sohna on Monday evening which were allegedly functioning without valid permission and technical experts, police said on Tuesday. Both the laboratories were sealed after the raids, police added.

Police said that both the laboratories were conducting a host of tests such as Covid antigen, dengue as well as pregnancy.

On a complaint by Parveen Prakash Yadav, the medical officer at the government hospital in Sohna, two separate FIRs were registered against both the laboratories under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and The Indian Medical Council Act at City Sohna police station on Monday night, said police.

Sunil Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Sohna police station, said further investigation is underway in the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out