Two killed, four injured in fallout between gangs in Gurugram’s Manesar

Two men were killed and four others, including an eight-year-old boy, severely injured on Thursday night in Manesar’s Kasan village in an attack by a group of 10 people, who fired at least 30 rounds, in a fallout between two gangs that has been going on for over a decade, the police said.

According to the survivors and area residents, the firing went on for around 10 minutes, following which the attackers fled when the police were called in. The police booked 10 persons, four of whom have been identified, in connection with the incident, but are yet to make any arrests.

According to the police, the incident took place at the residence of a former sarpanch (village head), identified as Gopal, around 8pm, when his extended family was visiting them for drinks and dinner on the occasion of Diwali. A pet dog owned by the family was also shot at in the firing.

A case was registered under sections 302 (murder), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 307 (attempt to murder), and 452 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act at the IMT Manesar police station on Thursday night.

Yashwant Yadav, the station house officer (SHO) of IMT Manesar police station, said that the two groups were allies in criminal activities before their relations soured in 2007, when Gopal’s sons, Balram and Sohanpal, allegedly murdered one Manoj, the brother of Yogender alias Rinku, the leader of the other group.

“A tiff broke out between the two groups leading to the murder of Manoj in 2007, done in order to establish supremacy in the area. Balram and Sohanpal were out on bail. The main suspect was holding a grudge against them for his brother’s murder and planned to kill all the family members when they were together on Diwali night,” the SHO said.

The deceased were identified as Vikas (21) and Sohanpal (35), while Balram was injured and is under treatment at a private hospital. The others who were injured were identified as Rajesh Kumar, Chauhan and Parveen.

“Vikas was declared brought dead by the doctors at the hospital,” the SHO said.

According to Kumar, one of the victims, the attack was carried out by Rinku, Deepak alias Bholu of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, Manish Rana of Bhiwani, and Amit alias Gaath of Sonipat, along with others. “We were sitting inside the room when the incident took place. My nephews Balram and Sohanpal were chatting with their cousin Praveen, while his son Vikas Raghav and Balram’s eight-year-old son, Yash Chauhan, were celebrating Diwali in the lawn when we were fired upon,” he said.

The police said that they have constituted three teams to trace the assailants and are conducting raids at their hideouts. The bodies were handed over to the families after a post-mortem examination.

Dr Deepak Mathur, the forensic expert who conducted the autopsy, said that both died due to excessive bleeding. “Vikas suffered 16 gunshot injuries; three bullets were recovered from his abdomen and rest passed through his head, neck and chest. Sohanpal suffered two gunshots to the abdomen, leading to his death,” he said.