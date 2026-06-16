The Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) has completed two of its four planned construction and demolition (C&D) waste collection centres, with the remaining two expected to be finished by the end of this month, officials said. Two Manesar debris collection centres ready, two more due this month

They added that one of the four collection centres will also be developed as a C&D waste processing plant. “The site for the proposed processing plant has been finalised and is in the final stage of approval. Once cleared, work will begin,” a senior MCM official said.

Municipal officials told HT that the collection centres are located in Sector 6, Garhi, Harsaru and Nainwal. Once operationalised, the city’s C&D waste will be collected here before being transported for further processing and disposal.

According to official data, Manesar generates nearly 50 tonnes of construction and demolition (C&D) waste daily. However, the city currently lacks a dedicated processing facility. Officials said the MCM has a deadline of early 2027 to operationalise the proposed C&D waste processing plant in Manesar.

Nijesh Kumar, executive engineer at MCM, said that the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had advised the civic body to ensure a C&D waste collection centre in the IMT Manesar area. “Accordingly, Sector 6 was selected as one of the designated sites,” Kumar said.

Officials added that the Nainwal collection centre is being developed over 3.5 acres, Garhi over 1.5 acres, while the remaining two sites each span 0.5 acre.

The work at Sector 6 and Garhi collection centres has been completed and the remaining two centres are expected to be completed by the end of this month, officials said.

According to a recent CAQM report, C&D waste is not processed adequately in the region. The report noted that Gurugram generates around 1,500 tonnes of C&D waste daily, of which only about 1,200 tonnes is processed. It further highlighted that neighbouring Manesar and Faridabad do not have dedicated C&D waste processing facilities.

Residents in Manesar have also raised concerns over the illegal and unchecked dumping of C&D waste on vacant plots and along roadsides, particularly in the IMT sectors.

Officials said that once the processing plant and collection centres become operational, the city is expected to see a reduction in the illegal dumping of debris.