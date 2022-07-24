Two masked men rob liquor shop at gunpoint
Ashok Kumar, salesman of the shop, said, “Their faces were covered and they entered the shop as regular customers. The men took out pistols immediately after and threatened us to handover cash.”
Kumar alleged that he was hit with the butt of the pistol, making him sustain injuries. “Everyone was panicked, including and other customers also present in the shop,” he added.
According to Yashwant Singh, assistant commissioner of police (Sadar), the incident was recorded on CCTV and police are scanning the footage to identify suspects. “The perpetrators pointed pistols at all three salesmen and asked them to handover all cash. When one resisted, they hit on the chest. They feld the scene with cash following this,” he said.
Singh further informed that police are conducting investigation and have formed four teams, including three crime units, and one from a police station. “We are scanning footage of routes connecting the shop and will identify the suspects soon,” he added.
A case has been registered under sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25-54-59 of the Arms Act against two unidentified persons at Sadar police station.
A similar incident was reported in October last year, where four armed men allegedly robbed a liquor shop of ₹40,000 in cash at gunpoint in Shivaji Nagar, just 200 metres away from the police commissioner’s office.
CCTV footage from the shop showed a man entering the store and asking for a beer late at night. As soon as one of the two salesmen present moved to fulfil the order, the man went to the counter and opened the cash register. They fired as many as seven shots in the air when the salesman resisted. No one was injured in the incident, police said.
-
Delhi govt’s primary focus to trace the source of monkeypox patient’s infection
The state health department has directed agencies to tighten screening norms, especially at entry points to the city, after the national capital reported its first monkeypox case on Sunday. Apart from hospitals, district administrations were also alerted to keep their resources ready for contact tracing and to isolate patients in case an infection is detected in the Capital.
-
Why a delayed monsoon is bringing more rain to Delhi
New Delhi: The southwset monsoon has been arriving later than usual in Delhi in recent years, even as rainfall in July is exceeding the monthly average of 210.6mm. In six out of the past 10 years, July rains over the capital has been higher than the average, according to India Meteorological Department data from 2012 to 2021.
-
Contact tracing must to nix monkeypox spread: Experts
With the Capital on Sunday reporting its first case of monkeypox after a 34-year-old man from west Delhi with no history of foreign travel history tested positive for the infection, health experts reiterated the importance of contact tracing, urged people who develop rashes to isolate themselves, even as they urged residents not to panic, adding that there was little cause for concern yet.
-
One dead in house collapse in north-east Delhi’s Mustafabad
A 20-year-old man was killed and three of his family members injured when their house collapsed in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad early Sunday. Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain identified the deceased person as Sufiyan, 20, and the injured as Sufiyan's father Suleman, 45, mother Shabnam, 40, and sister Labia, 20. Delhi Fire Services director Atul Garg said three fire tenders were pressed into service. The family resides on the upper floors.
-
Delhi govt to develop Majnu K Tila and Chandni Chowk as food hubs, says Kejriwal
New Delhi: The Delhi government will develope food hubs in north Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila and Chandni Chow, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday announced, introducing a major programme aimed at giving Delhi's culinary culture a new identity and create jobs in the process. Majnu Ka Tila is famous for its food joints that serve Asian cuisine and readymade garments shops that are frequented by Delhi University students and youngster from across Delhi.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics