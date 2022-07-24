Two members of interstate chain-snatching gang arrested from Delhi
Two members of an alleged interstate gold chain snatching gang have been arrested from Delhi. The perpetrators are said to have been active in Gurugram since September last year, and are allegedly involved in more than two dozen snatching incidents, police said on Saturday.
Mohan (24) and Anit (27) were apprehended on July 16 and July 18 respectively and were taken on police remand till Saturday.
Police said the duo used to travel from their native place in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh to Delhi on motorcycles, stayed in rented rooms with other members in crowded Jehangirpuri or Burari, and travel further up to Gurugram to commit the crimes.
According to police, they snatched a gold chain from woman named Kanchan Ahuja (61) while she was out on a morning walk in Sector 9A on June 29. Investigation conducted by a crime branch team of Sector 17, led by inspector Narender Chauhan, led police to them.
It came to light during investigation that nine criminal cases were registered against them in Delhi, eight in Uttar Pradesh police, and four more in Madhya Pradesh, involving incidents of snatching, looting and vehicle theft.
Investigators said that they have served jail time after getting arrested by respective state police due to which they changed location and became active in Gurugram.
According to Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), they confessed to being involved in 10 to 12 snatching cases, but police strongly believe that they have committed more crimes in Gurugram.
“These two suspects snatched gold chains and their victims were mostly women. They used to supply the chains to other gang members who were responsible for selling them for money in other states,” he said.
The ACP said that ₹1.25 lakh was recovered from their possession which they got after selling the chain snatched from Ahuja. Anit remained mounted on his motorcycle, while Mohan approached targets and snatched chains, before hopping on to the vehicle and escaping.
Investigators said that crime branch teams are working to arrest other members of the gang and jewellers who frequently purchased snatched chains from them. According to police, the duo will be taken on remand once again for getting more information. They are mentally strong and trained enough to handle interrogations and did not cooperate with officers after their arrest.
B’khand’s historic forts to be developed as tourist hotspots
Lucknow: Historic forts of Bundelkhand will be developed as tourist hotspots to promote tourism in the region. The Yogi Adityanath government has identified the forts which will be renovated as tourist centres. The historic Kalinjar fort in Banda district, spread into 542 hectares, will be developed as a major tourist attraction. According to the state government, light and sound show, camping and trekking, rock climbing and other such events will be introduced to attract tourists.
Trust chairman collected ₹65.70 cr from 350 medical aspirants: ED
Mumbai The Enforcement Directorate has claimed in its charge sheet filed against Mahadev Deshmukh, that the former president of charitable trust Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Education Society, had collected around ₹65.70 crore from 350 students for admission to MBBS courses conducted by a medical college run by the trust in Satara district when the medical college had no permission to admit students.
3 more held for Nuh DSP’s murder; nabbed cleaner is bipolar, say cops
Three men suspected to have accompanied the dumper driver who allegedly ran over and killed Nuh deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh were arrested by police from the Tauru area on Saturday. Police have so far arrested six suspects involved in the case, including the driver. They were arrested on Friday night and Saturday evening from different locations in Tauru, police said. Three of them have been taken on a two-day police remand.
Transparency in treatment is key for docs to prevent medicolegal cases: Experts
“Knowledge of the various nuances of medicolegal practice is incomplete without understanding how to prevent fallacies in medicolegal cases,” said speakers. Opening remarks were delivered by professor and head of the department of FMT, Dr Richa Choudhary. The guest of honour, DK Thakur, commissioner of police, deliberated on MLC prescriptions for doctors. Hospital administrators, clinicians, nurses, and students in these domains were the principal participants in CME.
In a first, Byculla zoo to get underwater crocodile viewing gallery
Mumbai Come October, the Veer Jijamata Bhosale Udyan, commonly called the Byculla zoo, is set to get Asia's first one-of-a-kind underwater viewing gallery for crocodiles and gharials. Currently home to five crocodiles and two gharials, the zoo is capable of housing 20 more of both species. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has planned a few more additions and is set to bring four crocodiles from Solapur zoo and seven gharials from Nandankanan in Odisha.
