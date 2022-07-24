Two members of interstate chain-snatching gang arrested from Delhi

Two members of an alleged interstate gold chain snatching gang have been arrested from Delhi. The perpetrators are said to have been active in Gurugram since September last year, and are allegedly involved in more than two dozen snatching incidents, police said on Saturday.

Mohan (24) and Anit (27) were apprehended on July 16 and July 18 respectively and were taken on police remand till Saturday.

Police said the duo used to travel from their native place in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh to Delhi on motorcycles, stayed in rented rooms with other members in crowded Jehangirpuri or Burari, and travel further up to Gurugram to commit the crimes.

According to police, they snatched a gold chain from woman named Kanchan Ahuja (61) while she was out on a morning walk in Sector 9A on June 29. Investigation conducted by a crime branch team of Sector 17, led by inspector Narender Chauhan, led police to them.

It came to light during investigation that nine criminal cases were registered against them in Delhi, eight in Uttar Pradesh police, and four more in Madhya Pradesh, involving incidents of snatching, looting and vehicle theft.

Investigators said that they have served jail time after getting arrested by respective state police due to which they changed location and became active in Gurugram.

According to Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), they confessed to being involved in 10 to 12 snatching cases, but police strongly believe that they have committed more crimes in Gurugram.

“These two suspects snatched gold chains and their victims were mostly women. They used to supply the chains to other gang members who were responsible for selling them for money in other states,” he said.

The ACP said that ₹1.25 lakh was recovered from their possession which they got after selling the chain snatched from Ahuja. Anit remained mounted on his motorcycle, while Mohan approached targets and snatched chains, before hopping on to the vehicle and escaping.

Investigators said that crime branch teams are working to arrest other members of the gang and jewellers who frequently purchased snatched chains from them. According to police, the duo will be taken on remand once again for getting more information. They are mentally strong and trained enough to handle interrogations and did not cooperate with officers after their arrest.