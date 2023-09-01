2 arrested for assaulting fuel station staff on NH-48 in Gurugram’s Sector 80

Two men were arrested for assaulting four employees of a fuel station on National Highway 48 in Gurugram’s Sector 80 with wooden bats and rods after refuelling their vehicle without paying for it, police officers said on Friday. The arrested suspects were identified as Pravesh and Naveen, said SHO Kumar. “They’re both from Manesar. At least six more suspects were yet to be apprehended,” he added. (Representational image)

The incident occurred at 12.45am on Thursday when eight allegedly inebriated suspects arrived at the Hansalaya service station in a Maruti Ertiga for refuelling CNG.

An argument broke out over the payment, according to Ajay Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Kherki Daula police station, after which the suspects assaulted the staff Krishna Kumar, Akash Kumar, Birju (goes by one name), and supervisor Sukhbir Kumar.

Based on a complaint from Krishna, a first information report was registered against the suspects under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Kherki Daula police station on Thursday night.