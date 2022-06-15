Two sharp shooters of Lawrence Bishnoi gang held for double murder in Pataudi
Gurugram: Two sharpshooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang have been arrested for alleged involvement in the murder of two brothers at Khor village, Pataudi.
Paramjeet Thakran (42), a former councillor, and his elder brother, Sujeet Thakran (50), were shot dead by several people at around 9.15am on February 25.
Manish, aka Sunny Kakraan, and Atul, aka Mota, were apprehended from Dwarka on March 10 by Delhi police. They are involved in more than a dozen cases, including five murders each. Uttar Pradesh police announced a reward of ₹1 lakh each for their arrest. They were previously lodged in Delhi jail and have been taken on three days police remand, officials said.
According to Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), Manish and Atul were the ones who fired gunshots in the Khor double murder. “We have already arrested 14 people accused in the Khor double murder case. Manish and Atul have revealed that they were key shooters in the Thakran brother murders. We are questioning them and are likely to resolve other cases in which they have been indicted,” he said.
