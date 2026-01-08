US-deported gangster linked to Bishnoi gang held by Haryana STF at Delhi airport

The Haryana police Special Task Force on Wednesday arrested a wanted gangster at Indira Gandhi International Airport after he was deported from the United States, officials said. The accused was tracked through inputs from Central Bureau of Investigation and Interpol and will be questioned on finances and forged passport use. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

STF officials identified the accused as Aman Kumar, also known as Aman Bhainswal, 38, a resident of Bhainswal Kalan in Sonipat. They said he had been detained in the US nearly three months ago following a legal request routed through the Central Bureau of Investigation and Interpol.

According to police, Kumar allegedly extorted ₹3 crore from businessmen in Sonipat and Rohtak by terrorising them through his associates, who opened fired more than 80 rounds at two confectionery shops in 2024. He is also accused of orchestrating the murder of a businessman in Rohtak on May 23 last year through his henchmen.

B Satheesh Balan, inspector general, STF, said Kumar was wanted in at least 10 criminal cases, including murder, firing incidents and extortion involving several crore rupees, registered in Delhi, Rohtak, Sonipat and Jhajjar. He said Kumar had been hiding in Los Angeles and was operating his gang in Haryana and Delhi-NCR while associating with the Rohit Godara and Ankit Narwal gangs. “Besides, he was earlier also a key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang,” Balan said.

The IG said six cases were registered against Kumar while he was in India, and four more while he was hiding in the US.

STF officials said Kumar jumped bail in a murder case registered at Baroda police station in Sonipat on December 29, 2016, and went traceless in 2024. Investigators later found that he had fled India using a passport obtained on forged identity documents bearing an address in Mayur Vihar’s Harijan Basti in Delhi.

“He fled to Kuwait on June 20, 2024, and then moved to the US, from where he continued to run his gang in India and receive extortion money,” an STF official said, adding that an FIR for procuring a passport on forged documents was registered at Sadar Gohana police station on November 28, 2024.

Police said a lookout circular and Red Corner Notice were issued against him, and that he will be produced in court on Thursday and taken on police remand for interrogation into his financial channels and other crimes.