Video: Road caves in on Gurugram-Sohna flyover; Haryana deputy CM reacts

A portion of a road caved in on the Gurugram-Sohna elevated flyover on Sunday afternoon. Videos of the road cave-in went viral on social media in which about five-foot-deep and two-foot-wide pothole can be seen formed in front of SD Adarsh Vidyalaya. According to officials, the incident took place due to a sewer line for the road water drainage. The repairing work of caved in road at Gurugram-Sohna elevated expressway going on at sector-47 near SD Adarsh Vidyalaya, in Gurugram

Teams of police and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) reached the spot immediately and put up barricades around the pothole, reports claimed. Two other lanes of the road towards Sohna from Gurugram were also closed for commuters, causing traffic snarls for a few hours.

“The maintenance company will fix the damaged road,” Traffic inspector Rajesh Kumar said as quoted by PTI.

The construction of the elevated flyover on Sohna Road was started in 2019. The work was completed in two phases in 2021, and this elevated flyover was opened to the general public the same year. Earlier in August 2020, a section of the road had collapsed during construction work following which the work on it was suspended for some time.

Following the road cave-in incident, Haryana's deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday claimed that it was a “natural phenomenon”. “The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will answer on the collapse. However, it was a natural phenomenon, there was no man-made fault,” Chautala told the media.

“In the past four years, two cases were reported. Both of them were NHAI's projects and an inquiry was also conducted which found that the issue was with slab casting. I don't think any question has been raised about the facilities after they have been built,” he added.

The deputy CM went on to heap praise on the BJP-led state government saying, “For the first time in Haryana's history, ₹4,000 crores have been allotted for the development of road and the government is focussing on rural connectivity under the central government's the 'PM Gramin Sadak' scheme. This is an example of good governance.”

Meanwhile, in another incident, five workers were trapped after a wall of a temple collapsed in Gurugram. According to the police on Sunday evening, they had sighted a worker under the rubble of the collapsed wall, and efforts were underway to rescue them.

(With inputs from agencies)