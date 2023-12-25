Five workers feared trapped inside collapsed temple wall in Gurugram

Five workers are feared trapped under a wall of a temple that collapsed in Haryana's Gurugram on Monday. Rescue efforts are underway to save trapped workers after an under-construction temple wall collapsed on Monday in Gurugram.(ANI)

In an evening update on the incident, the police said they had sighted a worker under the rubble of the collapsed wall, and efforts are underway to rescue them. The ANI report quoted the police as saying that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had been informed about the incident.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“We received information from the control room that an under-construction wall has collapsed near a temple and some workers were buried under it. NDRF has been informed. The worker that is buried is visible and efforts are underway to rescue him,” Gurugram ACP Mukesh Kumar was quoted as saying by ANI.

In a video shared earlier by ANI, the rescue team was seen conducting an operation to save the trapped workers while locals observed the incident. Ambulances were prepared, as shown in the video.

As of now, no casualties have been reported in the incident.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)