close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Gurugram News / Five workers feared trapped inside collapsed temple wall in Gurugram

Five workers feared trapped inside collapsed temple wall in Gurugram

ByHT News Desk
Dec 25, 2023 07:47 PM IST

Police mentioned they had sighted a worker under the rubble of the collapsed wall, and efforts are underway to rescue them.

Five workers are feared trapped under a wall of a temple that collapsed in Haryana's Gurugram on Monday.

Rescue efforts are underway to save trapped workers after an under-construction temple wall collapsed on Monday in Gurugram.(ANI)
Rescue efforts are underway to save trapped workers after an under-construction temple wall collapsed on Monday in Gurugram.(ANI)

In an evening update on the incident, the police said they had sighted a worker under the rubble of the collapsed wall, and efforts are underway to rescue them. The ANI report quoted the police as saying that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had been informed about the incident.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“We received information from the control room that an under-construction wall has collapsed near a temple and some workers were buried under it. NDRF has been informed. The worker that is buried is visible and efforts are underway to rescue him,” Gurugram ACP Mukesh Kumar was quoted as saying by ANI.

In a video shared earlier by ANI, the rescue team was seen conducting an operation to save the trapped workers while locals observed the incident. Ambulances were prepared, as shown in the video.

As of now, no casualties have been reported in the incident.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out