Vipul Greens compost plant shows way to cleaner, greener Gurugram

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) joint commissioner Ravinder Malik, along with ward councillor Kuldeep Yadav, and around 100 students and teachers from Government Senior Secondary School in Begumpur Khatola visited the compost plant in Gurugram Sector 48’s Vipul Greens condominium on Saturday. The visit included an interactive session on the importance of waste segregation and reducing single-use plastics, with students pledging to adopt cleaner practices at home. The organic portion is mixed with garden clippings and processed in the plant, locals said. (HT Photo)

Set up in 2013, the compost plant was installed as an initiative by residents, without any support from civic agencies. The plant processes nearly 400kg of household and garden waste daily and produces between 1,400 and 1,500kg of nutrient-rich manure each month, residents informed.

“About 70% of the waste generated in households is organic and can easily be converted into compost. Our choice has not only kept waste out of landfills but also transformed our gardens into a haven for birds, butterflies, and honeybees,” Amit Jindal, president of the society’s residents’ welfare association (RWA), said.

The initiative is widely regarded as one of Gurugram’s earliest and most consistent examples of community-led composting. The organic portion is mixed with garden clippings and processed in the plant.

Officials said such efforts could significantly reduce the city’s reliance on the overburdened Bandhwari landfill. “Projects like these not only manage waste effectively but also contribute to a cleaner, greener city. MCG will work to encourage other RWAs to adopt and replicate such sustainable practices,” said joint commissioner Malik.

Residents echoed the sentiment, pointing to the city’s 1,200 tonnes of daily waste and the growing pressure on Bandhwari. “If societies across Gurugram adopt such initiatives, we won’t need Bandhwari landfill at all,” Jindal said.