Video| Gurugram men, in 'luxury' car, caught stealing flowerpots arranged for G20

ByYagya Sharma
Feb 28, 2023 04:21 PM IST

The video has been viewed over 5 lakh times with more than 3,000 ‘likes’ on Twitter at the time of writing this report. The post received hundreds of replies, many making fun of the incident while others highlighted the price of the car seen in the video.

A video of two men allegedly stealing flowerpots arranged for the upcoming G20 summit in Haryana’s Gurugram has gone viral on Tuesday, prompting the city’s development authority to take action against the accused.

Screengrab of the viral video.(Twitter)
Screengrab of the viral video.(Twitter)

“It (viral video) has come to our cognizance and action will be taken against them,” SK Chahal, Joint CEO of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority told news agency ANI.

The one-minute clip shows the two men, standing near their car with reportedly a VIP number plate at Gurugram's Shankar Chowk, as they picked flowerpots one after another and kept them in their vehicle’s trunk.

The video has been viewed over 5 lakh times with more than 3,000 ‘likes’ on Twitter at the time of writing this report. The post received hundreds of replies, many making fun of the incident while others highlighted the price of the car seen in the video. A user replied with an image of a person holding a steel mug inside the lavatory of an Indian Railways train, drawing similarity between such acts of theft of government-owned assets, while another wrote in Hindi, “Can afford a car worth 40 lakh but don’t have 40 rupees for flowerpots.”

The Haryana city is set to host a G20 Working Group Meeting on anti-corruption from March 1 to 4, an official told news agency PTI.

Representatives from 39 countries are expected to take part in this event, where they will discuss the anti-corruption measures taken up in their countries and to what extent these measures were successful in curbing corruption, and what more needs to be done, said District Commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav.

Topics
gurugram g20 summit
Story Saved
