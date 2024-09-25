Ward 24: Broken roads, clogged drains and poor waste collection

Despite their proximity to two of Gurugram’s busiest roads, residents of Ward 24 have long suffered from persistent civic issues like broken roads, overflowing sewage, irregular waste collection, inadequate educational facilities, and poor sanitation for over a decade. A waterlogged and damage road of Sector 84 in Ward 24. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Ward 24, which encompasses areas like Narsinghpur, Kherki Daula, Sihi Village, and sectors 37B, 36, 83, 84, and 88, was brought under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) in 2010, transitioning from panchayat governance.

However, residents report that little has improved, particularly in the villages. Subash Pradhan, a resident of Narsinghpur, said, “We are stuck with broken roads, clogged drains, and irregular garbage collection.” Waterlogging during monsoons remains a recurring problem, impacting daily commutes. Pradhan also mentioned that the service roads along National Highway 48 often flood, causing traffic jams that extend onto the expressway.

Acknowledging the residents’ grievances, MCG commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar admitted that infrastructure development in the ward has been slower than expected. “We are aware of the road and sanitation issues, especially in urban villages. Desilting drains and road repair works will be prioritised,” he added.

Poor road and sanitation

Residents in Sector 83 echo similar frustrations about pothole-ridden roads and non-functional streetlights creating hazardous conditions, especially during the rainy season, residents allege.

“Accidents are frequent, especially during the monsoons when roads are waterlogged. Vehicles get damaged, and it becomes dangerous to navigate,” said Poonam Singh, president of the G21 condominium RWA in Sector 83.

Singh further said that the authorities need to take immediate action to improve the quality of life in the area. “Whether it’s better roads, functional streetlights, or a consistent water supply, we need solutions now,” she added.

According to residents, sanitation issues compound the problem. Irregular garbage collection, particularly in tenant-heavy urban villages like Narsinghpur and Kherki Daula, exacerbates the situation. Waste is often picked up only once or twice a week, leading to an accumulation of garbage and worsening hygiene conditions. “There is need for the authorities to immediately work on picking waste daily and cleaning the streets in urban villages like ours,” said Kamal Singh, a resident of Kherki Daula.

Meanwhile, in Gadoli village, residents complain of the deteriorating condition of Pataudi Road, a state highway, for the past four years. The road, a state highway, has been in terrible condition for the last four years, causing daily accidents. “Motorcycle riders frequently fall due to the potholes, and cars flip over. It’s dangerous, and yet no one is willing to take responsibility for fixing it. Sewage pipelines have been laid along the road, but the road itself is still a hazard,” said Mange Ram, former sarpanch of Gadoli.

Sewage issues continue to plague Gadoli as well. Despite the installation of sewage pipelines, these have yet to be connected to the main network, leaving the village’s drains choked and sewage flowing onto streets and roads.

Similarly, the neighbouring Kherki Daula village also faces significant civic challenges. The road from Kherki Daula to Sihi village, a mere two kilometres in length, is in a state of disrepair, with large potholes and a clogged drain that has never been cleaned, locals claim. “The road is nearly impassable, and the authorities haven’t desilted the drains in years. Despite multiple complaints, no action has been taken,” said Kamal Yadav, a resident of Kherki Daula.

In addition to poor roads, the underpass that residents use to cross National Highway 48 is frequently closed and poorly maintained. “There’s an urgent need for a foot-over bridge so that pedestrians can safely cross the highway. Many people have been hit by speeding vehicles while trying to cross at street level,” said Dilip Yadav, another resident.

The residents of Kherki Daula are also pushing for improved healthcare facilities. Currently, Kherki Daula lacks a government dispensary thought it has an ESI hospital but locals said that it takes care of only ESI registered workers and not the general population. This is forcing locals to rely on private clinics or travel to Sector 10’s government hospital. Water supply in the village remains dependent on borewells, with residents calling for canal water to meet their daily needs. “There is a community centre in the village but we need a primary health centre for general population” said Babli Yadav, a resident of Kherki Daula.

Meanwhile, residents of Narsinghpur complained of heavy waterlogging on NH-48 and inside the village during the monsoon. “We have been facing lot of problems due to waterlogging but this issue has rained unresolved for almost a decade,” said Subash Pradhan, a resident.

Narsinghpur: education infra in tatters

Education infrastructure in the ward is another major grievance. The senior secondary school in Narsinghpur was declared unsafe and demolished in 2019, but reconstruction has yet to begin, residents claim.

Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Narsinghpur, said, “The school in the village is a vital facility for our children, but despite numerous promises, the building remains incomplete. Students are suffering because of this neglect.”

With the school currently operating out of just eight rooms, many students are forced to sit outside, even in harsh weather conditions.“The school building was demolished in 2019 but was not reconstructed despite the fact that ₹95 lakh was sanctioned by the authorities. There is immediate need to expand the school building,” said a resident of the area, requesting anonymity.

Condominiums face infra woes despite heavy fees

While urban villages like Narsinghpur and Kherki Daula suffer from civic neglect, residents of high-end condominiums in sectors 83 and 84 are also dealing with severe infrastructure issues, despite paying substantial infrastructure development charges to the Haryana government’s town and country planning department.

“The two-kilometre stretch from Dwarka Expressway to G21 condominium, known as G21 Avenue Road, is completely broken and remains waterlogged during the monsoon. Even with minimal rain, the road becomes impassable,” said Poonam Singh of Sector 83. She also noted that streetlights along this road are non-functional, adding that women commuters in particular feel unsafe travelling on this stretch. “We had a meeting with senior police officials recently where we asked for more police presence, and installation of CCTV cameras,” she added.

In response to the residents’ complaints, Gurugram’s deputy commissioner also weighed in, saying that the government’s commitment to improving the situation. “We understand the plight of the residents, and we are taking steps to expedite development projects. The safety of commuters on highways and the quality of life in villages are of utmost importance. There will be coordinated efforts between various departments to resolve these issues,” Yadav added.