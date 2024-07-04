Water suppliers assault rival with wooden bats in Gurugram’s Sector 88, arrested

Gurugram Police said two of the three accused were repeat offenders. (Getty Images)

Three people, who work as water suppliers, were arrested for allegedly assaulting a rival, a water tanker contractor, with wooden bats in Sector 88 over his refusal to pay them an extortion amount for continuing to supply water in their locality, police said on Thursday.

Police identified the suspects as Manish Kumar, of Dhanwapur in Sector 104, Sumit Kumar alias Baba, of Sector 5 in Sheetla Colony, and Vicky, a Rewari native who was living in Sector 88. They were arrested on Tuesday, for the incident that took place on June 30.

A senior police officer said that the trio threatened the contractor, identified as Pushpender Kumar, earlier too, asking him not to supply water in the area. “However, he continued to do so. The suspects later threatened him to pay monthly extortion money but the victim didn’t get scared,” the officer said.

Police said the suspects fled the spot immediately after the incident and the victim filed a complaint the next day.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said: “Manish and Sumit were also water supply contractors. They wanted to establish their supremacy, due to which they targeted the victim and assaulted him,” he said.

Kumar said Sumit Kumar and Manish Kumar were repeat offenders, previously booked in eight cases of extortion and attempt to murder, and two cases of attempt to murder and assault, respectively.

The trio was lodged in judicial custody.