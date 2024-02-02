Water treatment capacity of Chandu Budhera to go up by 200MLD

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Thursday said that the construction of a 100 million litres per day (MLD) water treatment will soon be carried out at Chandu Budhera, adding that four companies have been selected for the work. GMDA officials said that the project will be developed at a cost of around ₹ 64 crore and the timeline to complete it will be two years. (HT Archive)

The financial bids for the tenders were opened on Wednesday. The proposal will now be sent to the high-powered committee headed by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar for approval. The project will developed at a cost of around ₹64 crore and the timeline to complete it will be two years, said GMDA officials.

Rajesh Bansal, chief engineer, GMDA, said that presently, the water treatment capacity of the authority is 570 MLD, and 200 MLD will be added in another two years.

“One project to expand capacity by 100 MLD is already underway and tender was allotted for it last year. The tender for another 100 MLD project at Chandu will be allotted in a couple of weeks and this work will have to be completed in two years. With these two projects, the capacity will be 770 MLD,” he said.

GMDA officials said that there has been a steep rise in the population of the city, particularly in the new sectors, and the expansion of water treatment capacity at Chandu Budhera will help increase the supply to new areas, from Sector 58 to Sector 115.

“There is a sharp rise in water demand from residential and commercial neighbourhoods in developing sectors and to cater to this, the authority is expanding the water treatment capacity of its plants,” he added.