Waterlogging, traffic snarls across Gurugram; IMD warns of more showers

The district’s roads buckled yet again on Monday morning as showers left major intersections, key stretches submerged, commuters stranded in snarls, and potholes swelling into accident traps.However, unlike earlier episodes, the situation eased quickly as drains cleared within a couple of hours, officials said. People wade through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall in Gurugram Sector 10 on Monday. (PTI)

The heaviest congestion was reported on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, where waterlogging at Narsinghpur severely slowed traffic between Cloverleaf intersection and Rajiv Chowk, delaying office-goers. Snarls were also reported on Sohna Road between Subhash Chowk and Rajiv Chowk due to waterlogging at Rajiv Chowk. Residents said Sheetla Mata Road too got waterlogged in the morning but cleared before noon, with civic officials crediting recent drain and sewer cleaning at key spots.

Despite this, poor road conditions and garbage littering continued to trouble commuters. Rajesh Kumar Mohan, DCP (traffic), said personnel were deployed at several locations during the rain to regulate traffic. “We observed that at several places, major potholes were present which had got waterlogged affecting the traffic movement by causing snarl and problems to pedestrians,” he said. One such spot was Bristol Chowk, where deep potholes raised fears of accidents. “Our officials roped in contractors to temporarily fill the potholes using required materials as an immediate measure. It smoothed the traffic movement on the stretch largely,” Mohan added.

Meanwhile, commuters suffered the most. Prince Yadav, a resident of Sector 48, said that it took him 20-30 minutes to reach Ranjiv Chowk after getting stuck in the traffic at Subhash Chowk on Monday morning. “It’s hardly 2kms distance which takes five minutes to travel but due to the water logging at Rajiv Chowk and poor condition of service roads, snarls take place during and after rain,” he said.

Mohit Kataria, a resident of Patel Nagar near Sector 15, said due to water logging and potholes, traffic jams take place at every intersection. “Same was the situation on monday too even though water got drained out in couple of hours because potholes remained filled with water and the garbage dumped everywhere had come on road,” he said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Gurugram received 26mm of rainfall within 33 hours, most of it between Sunday night and Monday morning. The city recorded 13.5mm between 8.30am and 5.30pm on Monday and 12.5mm in the previous 24 hours. The maximum temperature was 27.9°C and the minimum 24.2°C. IMD officials forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across Haryana on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In contrast, Delhi’s base weather station at Safdarjung recorded 1.2mm of rainfall between 8.30am and 5.30pm on Monday and 13.5mm in the previous 24 hours.

The city’s air quality index (AQI) could not be recorded on Monday due to insufficient data, officials added.