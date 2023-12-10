Woman held for husband’s murder after misleading cops for over a year in Gurugram

A 34-year-old woman was arrested on Saturday, over a year after she allegedly stabbed her husband to death at their residence in Sector-45. She initially misled police by saying that the victim tumbled and fell on the knife in an inebriated condition, police officials aware of the matter said on Sunday. The arrest was made after forensic experts submitted their report saying that the stab injury was neither a result of accidentally falling on the knife nor a self-inflicted one. (HT Archive)

The arrest was made after forensic experts submitted their report saying that the stab injury was neither a result of accidentally falling on the knife nor a self-inflicted one, they added.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Inspector Manoj Verma, station house officer of Sector-40 police station, said that they registered an FIR against Khusbu under section 302 (murder) on Friday night.

The suspect was identified as Khusbu who worked as a teacher in a private school at Sector-45, and earned nearly ₹20,000 per month. Her husband, Nilesh Kumar, 36, lost his job during the Covid-19 pandemic and became a liquor addict. The couple hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur and shifted to Gurugram six years ago, investigators said.

Investigators said that the incident took place late on October 5 night last year. Soon after the murder, Khusbu told police that the next morning when she woke up, she found him lying in the kitchen and rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The hospital authorities alerted the police.

Verma said, “On Sunday, we brought her in for interrogation from her residence in Kanhai. She initially tried to mislead us again, but finally confessed to stabbing her husband to death. Throughout the past one year, she did not flee and continued her job in the school,” he said.

Investigators said soon after Kumar’s death, she had alleged that he tumbled in the kitchen, but later changed her statement that he stabbed himself in a fit of rage when she stopped him from cooking. As Kumar was a severe liquor addict, there was a possibility that he could have injured himself that led to his death, they added.

Verma said that even the viscera report, which was received a few days ago, did not mention any foul play.

“But three days ago, we received the final forensics report indicating that it was a murder. An FIR was registered after that,” he said.

“Kumar used to worked in a hotel and earned well. However, he lost job in the pandemic and became a liquor addict. Kumar used to assault Khusbu frequently if she denied him money,” an investigator said.

Police said that on the fateful night, Kumar returned home drunk and started cooking meat to which Khusbu objected. They got involved in a scuffle and Khushbu stabbed him in the chest in a fit of rage, resulting in his death. The two daughters, aged six and 11 years, of the couple were at home that night, but they were asleep. After her arrest, the daughters were handed over to the Kumar’s sister, police said.