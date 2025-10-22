Woman killed, husband injured as van hits scooter in Gurugram

A 40-year-old woman died while her husband was injured after a speeding pickup van hit their scooter in Sector 10, Gurugram, on Sunday evening when they were returning home after Diwali shopping, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Anita Devi, 40, while her husband was Dhirendra Kumar, 45. Police said the couple hailed from Uttar Pradesh but had been settled in Garhi Harsaru for several decades.

According to investigators, the couple had purchased several Diwali items, including earthen lamps, from Sadar Bazaar and were returning home when the accident took place around 6pm in front of the Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) depot in Sector 10.

Police said the speeding pickup van hit the couple’s scooter and fled, scattering their shopping items across the road. “The duo was flung several feet away. The woman landed headfirst on the road and became unconscious immediately. She sustained a severe head injury,” said Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police.

Turan said Dhirendra, despite being injured and in shock, sought help from commuters. “After a few minutes, a car driver stopped, helped load the woman inside, and rushed her and her husband to a private hospital in Sector 37D, around three kilometres away,” he said.

She was later taken to the civil hospital in Sector 10A, where doctors declared her “brought dead.” Dhirendra is under treatment and stable.

Police said CCTV footage from the area and surrounding routes is being examined to trace the pickup van and identify its driver. Based on Dhirendra’s statement, an FIR under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Sector 10 police station on Monday.