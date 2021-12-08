Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Woman's body found hanging from tree on Ambala-Jagadhri highway: Police
gurugram news

Woman's body found hanging from tree on Ambala-Jagadhri highway: Police

  • The body of the unidentified woman has been kept in the mortuary of the Ambala Cantonment civil hospital, police added.
Haryana Police said they were informed about the body hanging from a tree near a school on the Ambala-Jagadhri road. (AFP)
Haryana Police said they were informed about the body hanging from a tree near a school on the Ambala-Jagadhri road. (AFP)
Published on Dec 08, 2021 11:20 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The body of a middle-aged woman was found hanging from a tree on the Ambala-Jagadhri highway near Ambala Cantonment in Haryana on Wednesday, police said.

The body of the unidentified woman has been kept in the mortuary of the Ambala Cantonment civil hospital, they added.

Police said they were informed about the body hanging from a tree near a school on the Ambala-Jagadhri road.

No complaint regarding a woman gone missing has so far been filed in the area, police said, adding that the deceased seemed to belong to a migrant family.

SHO of the Ambala Cantonment police station Anil Kumar said a case has been registered and the matter is being investigated, adding that all the police stations in the nearby areas have been informed.

No injury mark was found on the body, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ambala haryana haryana police + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 09, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out