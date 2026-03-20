Work begins to upgrade 4 key internal roads in Ggm

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has initiated work on four key internal road projects including construction of 18-meter-wide roads in sector 46, recarpeting of internal roads in B and C blocks of Sushant Lok 3, upgrading Omaxe Mall to Rosewood City stretch and relaying of roads in Mayfield Garden, officials said. The recarpeting of roads in the B and C blocks of Sushant Lok, covering a stretch of approximately 6 km, will be carried out at an estimated cost of ₹312.99 lakh.The project is scheduled for completion by November 7. (HT)

Officials said the total cost of the projects has been estimated at ₹1,511.85 lakh. In Sector 46, an 18-metre-wide road, spanning nearly 4.6 km will be constructed at a cost of ₹483.48 lakh, with a deadline set for September 16, 2026.

The recarpeting of roads in the B and C blocks of Sushant Lok, covering a stretch of approximately 6 km, will be carried out at an estimated cost of ₹312.99 lakh.The project is scheduled for completion by November 7.

Meanwhile, the 4.2 km stretch from Omaxe Mall in sector 49 to Rosewood City, Block E will be developed into a model road. The project, estimated at ₹501.51 lakh, is slated for completion by January 7, 2027.

In Mayfield Garden, located in sectors 50 and 51, roads spanning 1.2 km will be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹213.57 lakh. The project is scheduled for completion by February 3, 2027, officials added.

Residents have repeatedly raised concerns over the poor condition of internal roads riddled with potholes, uneven surfaces, and damaged stretches.

Commuters say the situation worsens during monsoon. In several residential pockets, residents allege that long-pending maintenance has not just affected traffic movement but also pedestrian safety.

Balbir Singh, a resident of sector 46, said, “Sector 46 is one of the residential colonies with the poor road infrastructure. During monsoon, roads are broken, waterlogged and have no proper footpaths.”

Manoj Ahlawat, assistant engineer, MCG, said the identified stretches have been prioritised for recarpeting and construction. “Work has been planned keeping in mind the current condition of roads and the increasing vehicular movement. Focus is on ensuring smoother commuting, better durability and long-term relief for residents,” he said.

Meanwhile, HT reported on March 13 that MCG had begun recarpeting six pothole-prone road stretches across the city flagged during a drive last month.