Youth power will make Haryana drug-free, CM Nayab Singh Saini
Over 50,000 participate in Rewari marathon, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini calls for collective fight against drug abuse
Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the resolve and participation of the state’s youth will play a decisive role in making Haryana drug-free, and called for a sustained public movement against drug abuse.
Addressing a half marathon organised in Rewari on the theme “Nasha Mukt Haryana-Khel Yukt Haryana”, Saini said the state government adopted a comprehensive approach involving enforcement, awareness, treatment and rehabilitation to tackle the drug menace.
More than 50,000 people participated in the marathon, organised under the theme “Nashe se Jung, Rewari ke Sang”. The CM flagged off the event and later ran alongside participants, encouraging them to make sports and a healthy lifestyle part of their lives.
The marathon brand ambassador and Commonwealth Games 2026 para-athletics gold medallist Sharmila Dhankhar were among those present.
Drug abuse a threat to youth and families says CM
Before flagging off the marathon, Saini said there could be no place for drug abuse in Rewari, a region known for its valour, hard work and patriotism.
He said the drug menace was a longstanding challenge and had not emerged overnight. “Over the past 12 years, the Haryana government has viewed this problem not through a political lens, but in the context of the future of Haryana’s families and youth,” he said.
The CM said the government was committed to creating a safe and positive environment for young people while taking concrete action against drug abuse.
“A drug-free youth is the foundation of a happy family, skilled youth will build a prosperous Haryana, and determined youth will become the strength of a developed and self-reliant India,” he said.
CM calls on youth to report drug peddling
Saini urged young people to become active participants in the campaign against drugs and not remain silent if they came across drug peddling or other narcotics-related activities.
“One piece of information from them can save the life of a young person and prevent a family from losing its hope,” he said.
He called upon every youngster to make at least 10 others aware of the harmful effects of drugs, saying such efforts could turn the campaign into a mass movement.
The CM said the state launched the toll-free anti-drug helpline 9050891508 to assist drug-affected persons and provide information about drug-peddling. Complaints related to narcotic substances can also be registered through the MANAS portal and helpline 1933.
He said the identity of complainants would be kept confidential and urged citizens to report drug-related activities without fear. Saini also administered an oath to participants to join the campaign against drugs.
Flower shower, cultural programmes add colour to marathon
The CM showered flowers on runners from the flag-off stage, while drones showered flowers along the marathon route, adding to the enthusiasm of participants.
After flagging off the races, Saini reached the marathon track and ran alongside participants. He waved to runners and encouraged them during the event. He also planted saplings along the greenbelt adjoining the marathon route, giving a message of environmental conservation.
Cultural programmes staged at different points along the route also kept participants engaged. Singers Naveen Poonia and Satyan Lamba performed at the flag-off venue, while students from schools across the district presented cultural programmes at various points along the marathon route.
Sand art and exhibitions highlighting the message of a drug-free Haryana were also organised to spread awareness among participants.
Winners honoured with cash prizes
The 10-km half marathon, which began at 6am, saw Monu Kumar finish first in the men’s category, followed by Dharmendra and Ramsangrup. In the women’s category, Sarita Pal secured first place, while Sonika finished second and Neeta Rani third.
In the 5-km race, which began at 7 am, Yash won the men’s category, with Pankaj finishing second and Shankar Dayal third. In the women’s category, Pooja stood first, followed by Sonia and Neelam.
Saini presented the top three winners of the 10-km race with cash prizes of ₹1 lakh, ₹50,000 and ₹21,000, respectively, along with certificates of appreciation.
The top three finishers in the 5-km race received ₹5,100, ₹3,100 and ₹2,100, respectively, along with certificates. Para-athlete Sharmila Dhankhar was also honoured during the event.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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