Gurugram residents grapple with overflowing drains as MCG stops funds to contractors

For the past two weeks, residents of sectors 30, 15, Part 2, 5, 9 have been grappling with the problem of overflowing drains in their areas, as the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has stopped the release of funds to some of its private contractors.

MCG officials said that in the recent past, funds to some of the private contractors who maintain drains in some wards have indeed been withheld as their work was found to be dissatisfactory.

As a result of this move, there is presently no agency or authority to oversee the maintenance of these drains. This has led to the problems of overflowing drains and delayed redressal.

ND Vashisht, chief engineer, MCG, said that funds of a few contractors were withheld as their works needed to be vetted.

“For most areas, the MCG has released funds to private contractors. For some locations, however, the MCG is still verifying the work carried out by private contractors. If their work is found to be satisfactory, then funds would be released immediately,” said Vashisht.

For the residents of these areas, however, the withholding of funds has led to a problematic situation.

Dinesh Kumar, president of the residents’ welfare association(RWA) of Sector 5, said that last month drains continued to overflow in the area next to Ram Mandir for nearly 15 days after it developed a crack.

“The sewage drains are located less than two feet beneath the ground. Additionally, they are covered by concrete instead of metal. Hence, cracks can develop easily. Last month, after some heavy construction vehicles accidentally went over these drains, they developed cracks and a large volume of sewage spilt onto the streets and in front of the houses nearby. When we approached the MCG-sanctioned private contractor. However, the contractor refused to deal with the problem, citing a lack of funds from the civic body. We had to subsequently directly approach the MCG for fixing the issue. It took them nearly two weeks to address it though,” said Kumar.

In Sector 30, last week a sewage drain got clogged leading to Harry’s Street and Silokara Road being filled with sewage water. Similarly, in Sector 9, two weeks ago, residents complained that drains had got clogged leading to sewage water seeping into their houses.

During a spot visit by Hindustan Times, a street near the Huda market in Sector 15 Part 2 was found to be filled with sewage water on Tuesday. Residents in the area said they have lodged a complaint with the MCG but are still awaiting their response.

“The sewage drains have been completely choked here for the last 10 days. Apart from the foul stench, mosquitoes have also started breeding here, raising the fear of vector-borne diseases. We have lodged a complaint with the MCG, but are awaiting their response,” said Rintu Yadav, a resident.

Vashisht said the MCG has a mechanism for addressing issues pertaining to sewage lines and has assured that all problems are being promptly dealt with.

“In each sector, the MCG has given the responsibility of looking after drains to executive engineers. They are accountable for overlooking them and ensuring their proper functioning. Besides private contractors, the MCG has its own workers who regularly deal with clogged drains. In case the agency is falling short of some equipment, the same can be leased from private contractors,” said Vashisht.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 02:03 IST