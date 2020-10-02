Gurugram: Shifting of high-tension power cables commences on Delhi-Gurgaon e-way

cities

Gurugram: After nearly six-month delay, the National Highways Authority of India has started the process of shifting the two high-tension overhead power cables on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway near Kherki Daula. The shifting of these cables was required for the construction of cloverleaf tower that will connect the Dwarka Expressway, commonly known as Northern Peripheral Road, with the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) on other side of the highway.

RK Mishra, project director, L&T, which is the NHAI contractor for the project, said that the entire shifting process would be carried out in the next 10 days. “After the shifting of cables, work on cloverleaf can be carried out and there would be no further delay in its construction,” said Mishra.

NHAI officials said that the process for removal of power cables started on Thursday and the cables would be installed again on October 8. The shifting of overhead cables was supposed to be carried out in March this year, the officials said.

A senior NHAI official said that they had received the go-ahead from the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) and the work started after getting approval from traffic police and other agencies. “The stringing of these cables will be carried out on October 8,” he said, on the condition of anonymity.

The NHAI officials said that the delay in the shifting of these high-tension power lines was hampering the construction of crucial cloverleaf tower. The officials privy to the matter said that various agencies of the state government and NHAI worked in tandem to resolve issues concerning the shifting of these cables and intervention from the state government also played a crucial role in resolution of the matter.

The NHAI officials said that apart from these two overhead cables, some power transmission lines need to be shifted from two other places and they will pursue the matter with the authorities concerned to expedite their shifting as well.

“The work on trumpet tower is also slowed because of delay in shifting of cables and we hope it will happen soon,” said the NHAI official quoted above.

The Dwarka Expressway will connect Kherki Daula and Shiva temple at Mahipalpur through the 29- km expressway being developed by NHAI. The road will have a toll plaza and it will ensure reduction of traffic on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway.