Gym trainer accuses employer, co-workers of harassing her

Gym trainer accuses employer, co-workers of harassing her

cities Updated: Mar 18, 2020 23:58 IST
A 25-year-old gym trainer Wednesday alleged she was harassed by her employer and three co-workers at her workplace in Greater Noida west. An FIR has been registered against the four suspects who are currently on the run.

The woman said that she was forced to work overtime in the evenings and that is when the suspects molested her. Following the incident, the woman quit her job but the suspects followed her and threatening her, she said.

“The suspects had started using sexual innuendos against me and were inquiring about my personal life. They also asked me to make sexual relations with their for promotion at work,” the woman said in her police complaint.

On March 7, when she was leaving for home, the gym director and a co-trainer caught hold of her and allegedly molested her. “I raised an alarm and somehow rescued myself. I stopped going to the gym from next day,” she said.

The woman said that on March 15, she was going to a local market when the two intercepted her and threatened her to come back to work or face dire consequences.

Harish Chander, deputy superintendent of police, Noida Central, said the woman’s employer had withheld her three-month salary. “This led to an argument between the woman and the suspects. The victim alleged she was later sexually harassed. Bisrakh police have registered a case against four persons under sections 354 , 354a, 504 and 506 of IPC. “We have launched a search to arrest the suspects who are presently on the run,” he said.

