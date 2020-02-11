Harappan-era copper vessels, clay items found in Haryana’s Bhiwani village

cities

Feb 11, 2020

A team of archaeological department of Central University of Haryana based in Mahendergarh has found copper vessels, bangles and clay items belonging to the Harappan era from Tigrana village, about seven kilometres from the Bhiwani district headquarters.

Director of archaeological department Narender Tomar confirmed that they have found some items of ancient times from Tigrana.

“In 2016 too, we had discovered some items belonging to the same era from an ancient mound in Tigrana. This is definitely an interesting finding. These items will be stored at our university’s library for research. This area had thrown many Harappan-era findings during the excavation in 2016 and we have again started the process,” he added.

Tomar said students from 10 different varsities will camp in Tigrana village to study about the culture and living atmosphere of Harappan era.

“After collecting vessels and other items from here in 2016, we had proved in the research that those belonged to the Harappan era. This time, the students will stay here for 75 days and find out what methods were adopted during the Harappan period for agriculture and other activities,” he added.

As per researchers, Harappan culture had been a matter of curiosity among scholars. They said copper artefacts have always been found at bigger and more economically developed settlements.

Because of the limited availability, they said, copper was a symbol of status among inhabitants.

The Harappans used to prefer pure copper, they added.

Confirming that the items found at Tigrana belonged to Harappan era, deputy director, Haryana department of archaeology and museums, Banani Bhattacharya, said, “It was an industrial site of Harappan era where manufacturing used to take place.”

“Stratigraphy (the scientific discipline concerned with the description of rock successions and their interpretation in terms of a general time scale) and cultural material like ceramics recovered from the site established they are from the Harappan era. Faience ( a kind of glazed pottery items also prevalent during Indus Valley civilisation era) and other material were recovered from the site attested the claim that it belonged to the Harappan era,” Bhattacharya added.

Treasure Trove of History

The archaeological department has excavated items belonging to the Harappan period from four villages in the district so far.

Researchers had found Harappan items in Naurangabad village in 2001 and Mitathal village in 1968.

Researchers from Delhi University and Maharshi Dayanand University had in 2009 excavated items of Harappan period from Manheru village.

Banaras Hindu University scholars also discovered some artefacts of ancient period at Khanak village in 2016.