Hardliners seek probe into Happy PhD’s killing

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 21:36 IST

Paying tribute to Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) leader Harmeet Singh, aka Happy PhD, who was killed in Pakistan a week ago, Sikh hardliners on Wednesday sought probe into his murder by an independent agency.

The “bhog” ceremony was held at Sikh seminary Damdami Taksal-managed Gurdwara Shaheed Ganj, Railway Colony, in Amritsar.

Apart from former Akal Takht jathedar Jasbir Singh Rode, Damdami Taksal’s spokesperson Sarchand Singh, Jarnail Singh Sakhira, Dal Khalsa leader Kanwarpal Singh, Principal Baljinder Singh, former militant Daljit Singh Bittu and Narayan Singh Chaura attended the event.

The hardliners glorified the slain KLF leader, booked in cases of terror activities in India, and termed him “warrior” of contemporary Sikh struggle.