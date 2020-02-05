e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Hardliners seek probe into Happy PhD’s killing

Hardliners seek probe into Happy PhD’s killing

cities Updated: Feb 05, 2020 21:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

Paying tribute to Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) leader Harmeet Singh, aka Happy PhD, who was killed in Pakistan a week ago, Sikh hardliners on Wednesday sought probe into his murder by an independent agency.

The “bhog” ceremony was held at Sikh seminary Damdami Taksal-managed Gurdwara Shaheed Ganj, Railway Colony, in Amritsar.

Apart from former Akal Takht jathedar Jasbir Singh Rode, Damdami Taksal’s spokesperson Sarchand Singh, Jarnail Singh Sakhira, Dal Khalsa leader Kanwarpal Singh, Principal Baljinder Singh, former militant Daljit Singh Bittu and Narayan Singh Chaura attended the event.

The hardliners glorified the slain KLF leader, booked in cases of terror activities in India, and termed him “warrior” of contemporary Sikh struggle.

tags
top news
EC raps Delhi Police officer who linked Shaheen Bagh shooter to AAP
EC raps Delhi Police officer who linked Shaheen Bagh shooter to AAP
In verdict on 4 Delhi rape convicts, high court’s biting criticism of govt
In verdict on 4 Delhi rape convicts, high court’s biting criticism of govt
5-year-old raped by driver inside foreign embassy premises: Delhi Police
5-year-old raped by driver inside foreign embassy premises: Delhi Police
Debutants Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal create history as India openers
Debutants Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal create history as India openers
Baby tests positive for novel coronavirus just 30 hours after birth
Baby tests positive for novel coronavirus just 30 hours after birth
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
UP govt allots 5-acre plot for mosque to Sunni Waqf Board near Ayodhya
UP govt allots 5-acre plot for mosque to Sunni Waqf Board near Ayodhya
Auto Expo 2020: Top-10 car unveiling on Day 1 of India’s mega motor show
Auto Expo 2020: Top-10 car unveiling on Day 1 of India’s mega motor show
trending topics
India vs New Zealand live scoreKareena KapoorAFCAT 2020 admit cardAnurag ThakurAishwarya RaiCBSE 12th Chemistry ExamVivad se Vishwas Bill

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities