Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.97 °C, check weather forecast for August 24, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 25, 2024 31.15 °C Moderate rain August 26, 2024 26.39 °C Heavy intensity rain August 27, 2024 26.14 °C Moderate rain August 28, 2024 29.36 °C Moderate rain August 29, 2024 31.06 °C Light rain August 30, 2024 32.04 °C Light rain August 31, 2024 31.44 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.32 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 27.58 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.21 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.28 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.09 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 28.24 °C Light rain Delhi 34.4 °C Light rain

The temperature in Haridwar today, on August 24, 2024, is 29.34 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.97 °C and 31.15 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 05:50 AM and will set at 06:49 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 25, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.84 °C and 31.55 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 65%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 11.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 24, 2024

