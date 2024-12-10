Menu Explore
Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 10, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 10, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on December 10, 2024 here.

The temperature in Haridwar today, on December 10, 2024, is 16.49 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.44 °C and 20.02 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 05:18 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.64 °C and 20.67 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 102.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
December 11, 2024 19.55 °C Sky is clear
December 12, 2024 19.48 °C Sky is clear
December 13, 2024 20.65 °C Sky is clear
December 14, 2024 20.19 °C Sky is clear
December 15, 2024 19.2 °C Sky is clear
December 16, 2024 19.78 °C Sky is clear
December 17, 2024 20.74 °C Few clouds

Weather in other cities on December 10, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 25.37 °C Overcast clouds
Kolkata 23.43 °C Overcast clouds
Chennai 27.94 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru 25.41 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad 25.03 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad 22.95 °C Few clouds
Delhi 17.36 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Haridwar weather update on December 10, 2024
Haridwar weather update on December 10, 2024

