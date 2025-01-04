Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 4, 2025

The temperature in Haridwar today, on January 4, 2025, is 21.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.44 °C and 25.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 26% and the wind speed is 26 km/h. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 05:30 PM. Haridwar weather update on January 04, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, January 5, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.62 °C and 22.98 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 5, 2025 21.08 Sky is clear January 6, 2025 21.12 Overcast clouds January 7, 2025 20.48 Light rain January 8, 2025 20.67 Sky is clear January 9, 2025 19.22 Sky is clear January 10, 2025 19.03 Sky is clear January 11, 2025 19.65 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 4, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.86 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 19.06 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 24.84 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 21.53 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 24.52 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 25.32 °C Sky is clear Delhi 20.05 °C Few clouds



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.