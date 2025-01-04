Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 4, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on January 4, 2025 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on January 4, 2025, is 21.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.44 °C and 25.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 26% and the wind speed is 26 km/h. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 05:30 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, January 5, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.62 °C and 22.98 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 5, 2025
|21.08
|Sky is clear
|January 6, 2025
|21.12
|Overcast clouds
|January 7, 2025
|20.48
|Light rain
|January 8, 2025
|20.67
|Sky is clear
|January 9, 2025
|19.22
|Sky is clear
|January 10, 2025
|19.03
|Sky is clear
|January 11, 2025
|19.65
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 4, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.